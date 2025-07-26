Uttarakhand: Rain Lashes Kedar Valley; Houses And Vehicles Submerged

Rudraprayag: Heavy rains have lashed the Rudraprayag district as normal life is thrown out of gear. The Kedar Valley has been experiencing continuous downpour since Friday night. The locals claimed that there had been a cloud burst.

A lot of houses and vehicles have been submerged due to the rains. The Rumsi village in the Rudraprayag district was the worst affected. The teams of the State Disaster Response Force have reached the affected areas and are carrying out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on the route to Kedarnath in the Gaurikund area. Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and part of the Char Dham Yatra. Thousands of people across the globe take part in the Char Dham Yatra. Officials said that the road to Kedarnath is affected and hence devotees have been stopped from going, considering their safety.

The Uttarakhand government is trying to remove the debris from the route on a war footing. The Uttarakhand Police have appealed to the devotees to check the weather forecast before starting for Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand has been pounded by rains this season, and the Indian Meteorological Department issues alerts from time to time.

In June, the Alaknanda River was swollen over 20 meters in Rudraprayag, submerging ghats, footpaths, and even a 15-foot-tall Shiv statue under the Belni bridge. Nearby residents were placed on high alert after authorities issued a stern warning against visiting the riverbanks.