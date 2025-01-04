Heavy Fog In Haryana And Punjab Leads To Fatal Accidents

Hisar: Dense Fog in Punjab and Haryana has led to several tragic accidents on major highways, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries. On Saturday morning, two buses en route to the farmers' Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri border met with accidents, resulting in three deaths and several injuries, police said.
The first accident occurred on the Barnala-Moga National Highway near the Jail, where a bus collided with a truck. The bus, carrying members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, was travelling to Tohana in Haryana for the Mahapanchayat, organised by the United Farmers' Front, they added.
Officials said that three women passengers were killed in this accident. In the second incident, a bus overturned on Bathinda-Mansa Road due to dense fog on Saturday morning, injuring four to six farmers. "The bus was carrying 21 farmers, and many were injured when it hit the divider," said a local police official.
Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal, who has been fasting for 40 days in support of the ongoing protest, is expected to address the gathering at the Khanauri border. Dallewal had appealed for farmers from across the country to participate in the Mahapanchayat.
In anticipation of the event, the Haryana police have been placed on high alert in Jind, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit (BNS) has been enforced, Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.
In a similar incident, a tragic road accident on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway in Uklana claimed two lives and left several others injured on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at Surewala Chowk amidst heavy fog, which significantly reduced visibility.
Eyewitnesses reported that the crash began when a car travelling from Narwana hit the highway divider due to low visibility. "The car overturned after colliding with the divider, and another car following closely behind crashed into it," said an onlooker.
Adding to the tragedy, a truck approached the scene at high speed, lost control, and overturned onto the gathered crowd. "Two people were crushed under the truck, and several others sustained injuries," confirmed an official attached to Uklana police. Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials work to extricate people trapped beneath the overturned truck.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and the deceased have been taken to Hisar General Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the accident and coordinating with rescue teams at the site.
The dense fog blanketing Haryana and Punjab over the past few days has led to several such incidents. The Meteorological department reported that Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, contributing to poor visibility on the highways. With weather conditions expected to remain challenging, the authorities have urged commuters to travel cautiously and avoid unnecessary journeys.
