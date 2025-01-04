ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Fog In Haryana And Punjab Leads To Fatal Accidents

Hisar: Dense Fog in Punjab and Haryana has led to several tragic accidents on major highways, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries. On Saturday morning, two buses en route to the farmers' Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri border met with accidents, resulting in three deaths and several injuries, police said.

The first accident occurred on the Barnala-Moga National Highway near the Jail, where a bus collided with a truck. The bus, carrying members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, was travelling to Tohana in Haryana for the Mahapanchayat, organised by the United Farmers' Front, they added.

Officials said that three women passengers were killed in this accident. In the second incident, a bus overturned on Bathinda-Mansa Road due to dense fog on Saturday morning, injuring four to six farmers. "The bus was carrying 21 farmers, and many were injured when it hit the divider," said a local police official.

Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal, who has been fasting for 40 days in support of the ongoing protest, is expected to address the gathering at the Khanauri border. Dallewal had appealed for farmers from across the country to participate in the Mahapanchayat.

In anticipation of the event, the Haryana police have been placed on high alert in Jind, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit (BNS) has been enforced, Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.