Heavy Downpour Throws Life Out Of Gear In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Die In Rain-Related Incidents

Vijayawada: Overnight heavy rain wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with two deaths being reported in separate rain-related incidents in Vijayawada. Several low-lying areas remained flooded, affecting normal life with vehicles wading through knee-deep water on roads in many areas.
In Kothapet Komala Vilas Centre, 53rd division TDP president Madhu fell on a flooded road and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. In another incident, a youth died after falling into an open sewer near Loyola College. Police said they were examining the CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances.
Government Issues Alerts
Minister Angani Satya Prasad has urged residents living in low-lying areas to remain alert. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Flood-hit colonies are being assessed and a control room has been set up at the Vijayawada Collectorate. The emergency helpline number - 9154970545 - has been activated for people to seek assistance, the minister said while assuring that authorities are fully prepared to safeguard lives and property.
Weather System Intensifies
A low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is strengthening and likely to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts within 48 hours. The weather office has issued a forecast of heavy rain till Thursday in the coastal districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.
Rivers Swelling
The downpour has caused many rivers, including Kundu and Penna, to swell due to increased water inflow. The water level in Prakasam Barrage is rising and may soon reach the first warning level. In the NTR district, inflow from Pulichintala has risen from 2 lakh cusecs to over 3 lakh cusecs, with a possibility of rising further to 4–5 lakh cusecs.
MLA Vasantha Krishnaprasad has warned residents of river basin areas to shift to safer zones and has advised against swimming or fishing in the river. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept on standby.
District-Wise Impact
- Kurnool: Rains lashed Mahanandi, Dornipadu, Kovelakuntla, Adoni, Aspari, and Kautalam mandals, as well as Kurnool city and Nandyal town.
- Palnadu: Heavy flooding in Julakallu and Piduguralla mandals leads to vehicles getting stranded near a bridge construction site, disrupting traffic on the Piduguralla–Karapudi road. JCBs have been deployed to restore traffic movement.
- Guntur: Waterlogging at Kaja toll plaza slows vehicular traffic with Mangalgiri Police regulating traffic. Massive traffic congestions occur in Guntur city. Three bridges, including the Kankaragunta RUB, are submerged, halting traffic between One Town and Two Town. Demolition of the Shankara Vilas bridge further disrupted city routes, leaving the Kankaragunta flyover as the only operational connection with long vehicles queues.
The Disaster Management Authority has urged people to remain vigilant as weather department has warned of more rains over the next 48 hours.
