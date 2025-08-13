ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Downpour Throws Life Out Of Gear In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Die In Rain-Related Incidents

Vijayawada: Overnight heavy rain wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday with two deaths being reported in separate rain-related incidents in Vijayawada. Several low-lying areas remained flooded, affecting normal life with vehicles wading through knee-deep water on roads in many areas.

In Kothapet Komala Vilas Centre, 53rd division TDP president Madhu fell on a flooded road and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. In another incident, a youth died after falling into an open sewer near Loyola College. Police said they were examining the CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances.

Government Issues Alerts

Minister Angani Satya Prasad has urged residents living in low-lying areas to remain alert. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Flood-hit colonies are being assessed and a control room has been set up at the Vijayawada Collectorate. The emergency helpline number - 9154970545 - has been activated for people to seek assistance, the minister said while assuring that authorities are fully prepared to safeguard lives and property.

Weather System Intensifies

A low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is strengthening and likely to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts within 48 hours. The weather office has issued a forecast of heavy rain till Thursday in the coastal districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam.