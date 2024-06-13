Heavy Downpour, Landslide Hit Sikkim; Three Bodies Recovered

Gangtok/Siliguri/Kalimpong: Following heavy downpour that triggered landslides in Lachung area of North Sikkim, three bodies were recovered from Parksang area on Thursday.

The District Collector of North Sikkim has called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation. Seven houses were damaged and two persons were reported missing in Ambithang while one person was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the Teesta river swelled considerably due to continuous rains resulting which, a flood-like situation has been created in Lachung. Several houses along the river were swept away by the water current and roads were damaged at several places. Teesta river crossed red alert mark at Singhtham and Rangpo.

Meanwhile, communication with Kalimpong was snapped on Thursday as the road leading to Jorbanglo is submerged in water. Bengal-Sikkim lifeline, National Highway No. 10, may be closed anytime.

Sikkim has been received continuous rainfall since Wednesday night. At some places, Teesta water level has reached near the national highway.

Last October Teesta market area was flooded due to flash floods and this is still fresh in the memories of the local people. The rehabilitation work has just begun. Now, Teesta Bazar is once again staring at floods.

On the other hand, a portion of the national highway collapsed in Malli due to overflowing Teesta water.

Administration has issued a red alert and a team along with police have already reached the spot to monitor the overall situation. However, the residents of Teesta Bazar and Malli area are afraid of the rising Teesta water level. Unless rains stop in Sikkim, question of the water level decreasing does not arise.

Kalimpong District Magistrate Balasubrahmanyam T said, "We are monitoring the situation and in touch with the Sikkim administration."

Meanwhile, the administrative officials of Mangane district of Sikkim have started relief work following instructions of the district magistrate.

River water started entering Teesta Bazar and Malli areas of Kalimpong from midnight on Wednesday. Many have left their homes to save their lives because they are still haunted by the memory of flash flood in Sikkim last October.

In October, terrible flash flood broke the dam in Sikkim leading to around 80 houses being swept away by water. Several people lost their lives.

A similar fear gripped the residents of Teesta Bazar and Malli again on Thursday. As water entered many houses in the morning, horrible memories of the flash flood came back haunting. People there climbed up the mountain slopes with whatever necessary things they could lay their hands on.

Wasim Ansari, a local resident, said, "Only in Sikkim, the Teesta river has risen at this rate. Monsoon has not yet arrived but we are facing such a situation. I don't know what will happen in the monsoons. Water has started entering the area since midnight. Many people have left their homes to save their lives."

Another resident Bhagwan Lal Prasad said, "We are worried. The way the water is rising, we don't know what to do! If the government doesn't help us, we will face huge problems."

