Heavy Downpour Drowns Delhi, Auto Submerges In Minto Road, Severe Waterlogging Reported

New Delhi: Heavy rains on Tuesday morning left many parts of the capital waterlogged. While some areas are reeling under waist-deep water, in many places vehicles have almost drowned in rainwater. An autorickshaw drowned on Minto Road area of ​​Delhi while commuters are facing problems in South and West Delhi.

The sudden showers across West Delhi brought the much needed relief from the humid heat but the rains turned into a disaster in Vikas Nagar of Vikaspuri assembly constituency as a few minutes of heavy rainfall flooded all the roads in the area. People have blamed the severe waterlogging to lack of cleaning of the drains. The major roads along Tagore Garden were under water.

Rainwater submerged the ITO area causing disruptions as vehicles waded through the flooded roads and pedestrians too were in trouble. A severe traffic congestion was witnessed in Connaught Place, Delhi as vehicles came to a halt due to waterlogging here.

Amid this, an ambulance broke down in the middle of the street and its driver was seen struggling to repair it. Following which, many vehicles had come to a halt.

Ashram Road too was flooded resulting which, the speed of the vehicles was slowed down. In waterlogged Minto Road, an autorickshaw had almost submerged and traffic in many parts of Delhi was affected due to the rains.

It has been raining incessantly since Tuesday morning. Many residents shared pictures of waterlogging and traffic congestion in different areas of Delhi on social media.

