Heavy Delivery: Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 Kg Baby In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: In a rare occurrence, a woman gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg at Government Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur.

The doctors of the hospital said it was an extremely rare birth. Shubhangi, wife of Ranji resident Anand Chokse, gave birth to the baby through caesarean procedure.

Gynecologist and Unit Head Dr Bhavna Mishra said, "This is the first time I have seen such a birth in the last several years." Dr Mishra said, "Normally, such babies are kept under 24-hour monitoring due to the possibility of fluctuating sugar levels. Currently, the newborn is kept in the SNCU and is healthy. Such babies need to be monitored due to the risk of congenital diseases."