Heavy Delivery: Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 Kg Baby In MP's Jabalpur
Shubhangi, wife of Ranji resident Anand Chokse, gave birth to the baby through caesarean procedure.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
Jabalpur: In a rare occurrence, a woman gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kg at Government Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur.
The doctors of the hospital said it was an extremely rare birth. Shubhangi, wife of Ranji resident Anand Chokse, gave birth to the baby through caesarean procedure.
Gynecologist and Unit Head Dr Bhavna Mishra said, "This is the first time I have seen such a birth in the last several years." Dr Mishra said, "Normally, such babies are kept under 24-hour monitoring due to the possibility of fluctuating sugar levels. Currently, the newborn is kept in the SNCU and is healthy. Such babies need to be monitored due to the risk of congenital diseases."
She said the average weight of a newborn is between 2.8 and 3.2 kg. "While the average weight of a newborn is between 2.7 to 3.1 kg, the weight of the baby born here is 2 kg above normal. Thus, it falls into the rare category."
Earlier, a baby girl weighing 5.4 kg was born in Indore two months ago. Similarly, a baby weighing 5.1 kg was born in Mandla district in 2021. Doctors said such deliveries can be caused by diabetes and obesity in parents.
Children born with such rare birth weight gradually improve after leading good lifestyle, nutrition and better medical care.
