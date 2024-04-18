Heatwave to Continue in Bengal; Temperature in Kolkata to Be Close to 40 Degrees Celsius

Kolkata (West Bengal): There is Bad news for the people of West Bengal. There is no chance of rain in Gangetic West Bengal for the next five days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has informed there will be discomfort in wet and dry heat.

Somnath Dutta, Eastern Regional Director of the Meteorological Office, said the current heatwave situation will continue till April 22. Dutta does not see any signs of change in the situation before that.

"There is no chance of rain in any district these four days April 18-21 in South Bengal. Dry weather spells will prevail. On April 22, there is a possibility of light rain with lightning in the coastal districts — South and North 24 Parganas and Medinipur."

"This is the kind of conditions that need to be created for this type of rain,” said Somnath Dutta.

Along with the dry weather, will the temperature rise? It will continue the same. "Maximum temperature is likely to increase till April 20. Maximum temperature may increase by three degrees in western districts,” said Somnath Dutta.

What is the reality of what is being said about the deadly situation due to the combustion of heat waves? Somnath Dutta says, "A heat wave refers to the current maximum temperature interval over the normal temperature. I am talking about an increase in temperature of four to six degrees in the next five days in terms of normal temperature. There are also caveats."

"South Bengal has heat wave conditions in the western districts of Ganges and coastal districts. An orange alert has been issued for the heat wave in Medinipur. A yellow alert has been issued in the rest of the district," added Dutta.

Is there a heat wave situation in Kolkata too? Somnath Dutta says, "We are not warning of a heat wave in Kolkata. But the temperature will be around 40 degrees. Kolkata will be very close to heatwave conditions over the next five days."

The maximum temperature in Kolkata and adjoining areas on Thursday was 39.7 degrees, four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 87 per cent.