Heatwave In Odisha Likely To Break All Records This Year, Warns IMD

Bhubaneswar: This year, heatwave in Odisha is expected to be more intense, with temperatures likely to break all previous records. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has warned that Odisha will witness scorching weather conditions during March, April and May, with a comparatively longer duration of heatwave.

What IMD Bhubaneswar Predicted

As per the IMD, mercury will remain higher than normal across the country, and Odisha will also experience similar heatwave conditions. Especially in March, the state is likely to witness at least three more days of heatwave period compared to previous years. Western Odisha, in particular, will bear the brunt of the extreme heatwave conditions prolonging for 2-3 days more than normal in March, predicted the regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar.

Usually, Odisha witnesses four days of heatwave in March. However, this year, the IMD forecast suggests that the state will experience 7-8 days of heatwave in the month. If the forecast for the next three months are anything to go by, Odisha could see 6-8 more heatwave days than normal. IMD predicted that the state will also witness several Nor'wester Rains during the heatwave period, which comes as a silver lining.

As per the latest weather report, maximum temperature has remained at least 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal temperatures in several districts of Odisha. IMD stated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperature over the next three days, but it is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees during the subsequent two days. Weather will remain dry in all parts of Odisha during the next few days, stated IMD Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty.