Heatwave Hits Hyderabad: Experts Urge Caution And Hydration Amid Rising Temperatures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a severe heatwave as daytime temperatures soar above 33-35 degrees Celsius, with the sun becoming intense as early as 8 am, making it difficult for residents to remain comfortable. Health experts warn that heat-related illnesses can strike even indoors. Doctors also caution that dehydration and heatstroke are significant risks during this period.

Dr Raja Rao, a senior government doctor, shared essential precautions for staying safe during this extreme heat. He emphasised the importance of staying cool indoors, recommending the use of fans, air coolers, or air conditioners to maintain a comfortable temperature. Dr Rao also advised keeping curtains drawn during peak sunlight hours to prevent hot winds from entering homes.

He emphasised drinking at least seven-eight glasses of water daily to stay hydrated. Additionally, he said that lemon water with salt, coconut water, or buttermilk can help replenish essential electrolytes. "It is essential to avoid drinking contaminated water and carry filtered water when stepping out," Dr Rao said.

He also recommended wearing loose, cotton clothes while going outdoors to stay cool. "Avoid exposure to the sun between 10 AM to 3 PM, the hottest part of the day. If going out is unavoidable, carry umbrellas, wear hats and sunglasses and apply sunscreen for additional protection," Dr Rao added.