Heatwave Hits Hyderabad: Experts Urge Caution And Hydration Amid Rising Temperatures

As temperatures rise in Hyderabad, doctors advise staying cool indoors, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding the sun during peak hours to prevent heatstroke.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a severe heatwave as daytime temperatures soar above 33-35 degrees Celsius, with the sun becoming intense as early as 8 am, making it difficult for residents to remain comfortable. Health experts warn that heat-related illnesses can strike even indoors. Doctors also caution that dehydration and heatstroke are significant risks during this period.

Dr Raja Rao, a senior government doctor, shared essential precautions for staying safe during this extreme heat. He emphasised the importance of staying cool indoors, recommending the use of fans, air coolers, or air conditioners to maintain a comfortable temperature. Dr Rao also advised keeping curtains drawn during peak sunlight hours to prevent hot winds from entering homes.

He emphasised drinking at least seven-eight glasses of water daily to stay hydrated. Additionally, he said that lemon water with salt, coconut water, or buttermilk can help replenish essential electrolytes. "It is essential to avoid drinking contaminated water and carry filtered water when stepping out," Dr Rao said.

He also recommended wearing loose, cotton clothes while going outdoors to stay cool. "Avoid exposure to the sun between 10 AM to 3 PM, the hottest part of the day. If going out is unavoidable, carry umbrellas, wear hats and sunglasses and apply sunscreen for additional protection," Dr Rao added.

Dr Rao urged people to avoid eating food from outside as it spoils quickly in the heat. He said, "It is important to consume freshly cooked meals and store food properly to prevent contamination."

Warning against alcohol consumption, he said that alcohol worsens dehydration and should be avoided during the summer. For those exercising, he recommended staying hydrated and avoiding excessive exertion, with morning walkers advised to complete their routines before sunrise.

"People with diabetes and hypertension should stay hydrated and consult their doctors to ensure their medications are adjusted to cope with the heat. Ignoring dehydration symptoms could lead to serious complications," he said.

Dr Rao advised that if symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, or unconsciousness occur, immediate medical attention should be sought.

