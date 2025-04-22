Heatwave Claims Five Lives In Two Days In Telangana

Hyderabad: As sweltering heatwave grips India, the rising temperatures have claimed five lives in Telangana in the past two days, officials said. The deaths have been reported from Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Mahabubabad districts.

According to officials, the victims, including two women, were either returning from work or engaged in outdoor activities when they fell ill due to heatstroke leading to their death.

Two Brothers Die Within Hours in Nirmal

According to officials, in Kurannapet village of Nirmal district, Nigulapu Shankar (48) and Nigulapu Raju (42), who had gone out to perform drum work in different areas, returned home and fell seriously ill due to the extreme heat.

Shankar was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night, where he was declared dead, as per an official. Raju, who was also unwell, was taken to the hospital on Monday morning but could not survive, he added. Shankar is survived by his wife and two daughters, while Raju leaves behind a wife, two daughters, and a son.

Woman Collapses While Drying Paddy In Karimnagar

In another incident in Gollapalli village of Shankarapatnam mandal, Karimnagar district, Udige Ailamma (59), an agricultural labourer, collapsed while drying paddy under the scorching sun on Sunday according to the official. She passed away early on Monday in the premises of her house in Sommasilli. Ailamma hailed from a financially poor background, prompting villagers from Kothagattu and Gollapalli to come together and raise ₹50,000 for her last rites.

Sudden Death After Returning From Work In Adilabad

In Bhimpur village of Narnoor mandal, Adilabad district, Chavan Keshav (60), who had been working daily despite the heatwave, returned home from work on Monday morning. After drinking water, he lay down to rest but soon passed away, suspected to be due to a heatstroke.

Paddy Seller Dies In Mahabubabad

In Cherlapalem village of Thorrur mandal, Mahabubabad district, Hanumandla Premalatha (62) had been visiting a paddy procurement centre daily along with her husband Venkataramanarasimha Reddy, trying to sell their harvested paddy for the past four days. On Monday afternoon, she collapsed near the paddy heap due to the intense heat and died. Thorrur Sub-Inspector Upender confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway following a complaint filed by her husband.