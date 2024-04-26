80-Year-Old Voter Dies At Polling Station In Rajasthan During 2nd Phase of LS Polls

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): An elderly person passed away in Rajasthan's Bhilwara while he was out to cast his vote on Friday during the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Chhagan Bagela. He went to Nohra polling station number 7 of Chhipa, a suburb of Pur town in Bhilwara this morning to exercise his franchise. He stood at the queue before entering the booth. However, when he was stepping outside the booth after casting his vote, he fell unconscious on the ground at the polling station premises itself.

The security personnel deployed at the booth took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

An officer of the local police station said that the cause of death has not been ascertained yet. "He had fallen on the ground after leaving the polling station. He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he died on the way. The reason as to why he died will be known after seeing the post-mortem report," he said.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats and one Assembly seat in the state started at 7 am today. Around 2.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.