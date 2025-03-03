Heated Exchange Between BJP, AAP MLAs In Delhi Assembly Over CAG Report

New Delhi: The MLAs of BJP and AAP got into a war of words in the Delhi Assembly during the discussion on CAG report on health services on Monday. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was taken out of the House by the marshal after a ruckus ensued when he kept pointing out the shortcomings of the Centre and all the BJP-led governments.

State health minister Dr Pankaj Singh said the CAG report states there is a shortage of 21 percent employees, specialists, paramedical, CMO in government hospitals and so people could not get benefits. He said there is a huge shortage of ambulances, essential equipment and others across all district level hospitals. The quality of food served to the patients was never checked, he said.

The health minister alleged that the erstwhile Arvind Kejriwal government failed to purchase equipment and medicines. He said that medicines in hospitals were purchased from private chemists, which led to huge losses. "The Kejriwal government kept purchasing from blacklisted companies. The allocation given by the Central government could not be fully utilised. The economically weaker section (EWS) patients were not given treatment in major hospitals. Massive irregularities were committed. A change will be seen in Delhi's health sector in 100 days. Work will also be done on the Jan Aushadhi Yojana and black marketing will be stopped. The government has a lot of liabilities, we will strengthen the system by improving our budget," he said.

Participating in the discussions, former minister and AAP MLA Gopal Rai said the CAG report tabled in the House has three parts and major portions were ignored by the BJP. "The first part is something that many members of the ruling party did not mention. Here, the health services in Delhi hospitals have been described as better in the entire NCR. In the second part, the CAG report mentioned how different hospitals and institutions worked to provide health services to the people of Delhi. Since vacancies were not filled, people did not get the services what they should have got. In the third part, it is mentioned that the work of expansion of new hospitals in Delhi continued till 2022, after which, it was stopped by the Central government by bringing an Ordinance", Rai said.

Rai further said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide health services in Delhi and those steps were taken responsibly. "If Mohalla Clinic was built for the first time in India then it was in Delhi. Even for entry of a data operator we had to struggle hard. The central government treated the AAP government of Delhi in a step-motherly manner. The Centre should answer why rights were snatched away from the elected representatives of Delhi?" he asked.

When AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar started presenting his views on the report, he kept speaking on other issues. He pointed out the shortcomings of the Centre and the government of other BJP-ruled states. The Assembly Speaker issued him a warning against speaking on other issues and asked him to apologise. Finally, the Speaker directed the marshal to take him out of the House.