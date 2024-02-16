Varanasi Fast Track Court to Hear Plea for Gyanvapi Mosque's Unsurveyed Cellars, 'Shivling'

Varanasi: The hearing of the application seeking a scientific survey by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) of a 'shivling-like' structure found during last year's survey and unsurveyed cellars at the Gyanvapi mosque premises will be held at a fast track court today.

The application was filed by Vijay Shankar Rastogi at the fast track court. Rastogi had stated that it was yet to be ascertained whether the structure was a 'shivling' or a 'fountain' as claimed by the Muslim side. The application requested for a scientific survey of this structure along with the unsurveyed cellars and stated that the portion below the done had not been surveyed by ASI.

Meanwhile, a district court in Varanasi on Thursday asked Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, that manages the mosque, to file their objections to an application seeking survey of blocked cellars by February 28.

The plaintiff had stated in court that it is necessary to conduct a survey in the remaining cellars to get an idea about the religious character of the Gyanvapi complex. It was pointed out that some of the cellars located within the complex are not accessible since their entrances are blocked. Since these cellars could not be surveyed as their entrances were blocked, the plaintiff sought a direction to ASI to conduct survey in all these cellars.

Meanwhile, the district judge had allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers at the southern cellar of Gyanvapi by a family of priests who performed rituals here prior to 1993. Following which, the basement was unlocked and worship commenced. The Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee had immediately moved the high court challenging the district court's order.