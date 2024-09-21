ETV Bharat / state

Hearing Of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Convicted In Doctor's Suicide Abetment Case Deferred Till Sept 30

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Prakash Jarwal, convicted for abetting Dr Rajendra Singh's suicide had sought permission from the Rouse Avenue Court to submit evidence emphasising mitigating circumstances. The court has asked his lawyer to file an application in proper format. The next hearing has been listed at 11:30 am on September 30.

Prakash Jarwal (Picture courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday deferred the hearing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, who was convicted for abetting a doctor's suicide. The court has ordered the next hearing of the case on September 30.

Jarwal has filed an application in the court seeking permission to place on record some evidence emphasising mitigating circumstances. The court has asked his lawyer to file the application in a proper format and listed the next hearing of the case at 11:30 am on September 30.

Jarwal was convicted in the Dr Rajendra Singh suicide abetment case. Presently, hearing is going on in the court regarding the allegations levelled against him.

Along with Jarwal, two others were convicted in the case on February 28. While Jarwal and Kapil Nagar were convicted under sections 306, 34, 120B, 386, 506 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Harish Kumar Jarwal was convicted under IPC's section 506.

The court has acquitted Harish Jarwal of the charges under sections 306 and 386 and ordered to frame charges under section 506. On August 28, 2021, Delhi Police filed a supplementary chargesheet against the trio, including Prakash Jarwal.

Dr Rajendra Singh had died by suicide on April 18, 2020. Police recovered a two-page suicide note from his house, where Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar were held responsible. Police also recovered a diary stating that the doctor's tankers were run in the Jal Board for which, Prakash Jarwar had been allegedly demanding money.

