Banbhoolpura Violence: Family Of Victim Seeks CBI Probe

Nainital: The family of Faim, one of those allegedly killed in violence at Banbhoolpura have filed a petition at the Uttarakhand High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the incident.

Faim's family insists that he was not killed in the violence but was murdered by some people. While hearing the petition, the division bench of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra asked the government to submit a progress report of the investigation into the case. Faim's brother Parvez had filed the petition stating that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nainital on May 6, 2024 had directed the police to register a case against unknown persons in the case and investigate it and submit its report to the court. But till date the police has neither investigated the case nor filed the report, the petition.

Faim had succumbed to bullet injuries during Banbhoolpura violence on February 8, 2024. His family has lodged several complaints with the police and the administration to investigate the matter. But as little was done, Faim's family filed a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nainital. The Magistrate instructed the police to register a case and submit its report. Parvez alleged his brother did not die during the violence. he said unknown people first set his car on fire and then shot him.

Violence had broken out on February 8. 2014 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set ablaze. In the violence, six persons were killed and over 100 people, including police personnel and media persons, were injured.