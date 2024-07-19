Health Worker Suspended For 'Molesting' Girl During Physiotherapy In Kozhikode Hospital

Kozhikode: A health worker of a hospital in Kozhikode was suspended after a patient undergoing physiotherapy was allegedly molested by him, police said on Friday. The accused is absconding, they added.
A police complaint was lodged by the victim's father while state health minister Veena George had recommended action against the accused. Following which, a suspension notice was issued to the physiotherapist, identified as B Mahendran Nair, pending investigation.
The incident occurred at Beach Government General Hospital when the girl had gone there for her physiotherapy session. According to the complaint, the accused molested the girl during the treatment process. Her father registered a complaint at Vellayil police station, based on which, a case was initiated against the health worker.
An officer of Vellayil police station said that the accused had recently joined the hospital after relocating from another district.
"Details were collected from the girl and a case was registered against the accused under sections 75 (1), 76, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Currently, the accused is absconding", the officer said.
A week ago, a woman patient in the intensive care unit of Kozhikode Medical College was allegedly sexually abused by a hospital staff. A report in this regard was placed at the Kerala Women's Commission by the District Medical Officer.
