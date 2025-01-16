ETV Bharat / state

After Dallewal, Another Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates At Khanauri Border

Khanauri: While farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered his fast unto death on Thursday for the 52nd day, the health of another farmer leader among the 111 who had gone on a hunger strike in support of Dallewal has suddenly deteriorated, sources said.

Sources said that the farmer's health deteriorated due to a stroke and was given immediate medical care. The farmer, a resident of Kapurthala started his fast unto death in support of Dallewal on January 15.

The doctor present at the spot said that the farmer has been on a fast since yesterday and today he had an epileptic seizure. The doctor further said that the farmer had been lying in one place for a long time.

Many farmers are suffering from various diseases, but now due to the fast, they cannot take any medicine, the doctor added.