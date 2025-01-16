After Dallewal, Another Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates At Khanauri Border

Khanauri: While farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered his fast unto death on Thursday for the 52nd day, the health of another farmer leader among the 111 who had gone on a hunger strike in support of Dallewal has suddenly deteriorated, sources said.
Sources said that the farmer's health deteriorated due to a stroke and was given immediate medical care. The farmer, a resident of Kapurthala started his fast unto death in support of Dallewal on January 15.
The doctor present at the spot said that the farmer has been on a fast since yesterday and today he had an epileptic seizure. The doctor further said that the farmer had been lying in one place for a long time.
Many farmers are suffering from various diseases, but now due to the fast, they cannot take any medicine, the doctor added.
However, it is understood that the farmer's condition has improved and he is preparing to sit on the fast to death again.
In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Further, they demanded the restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers killed during the previous agitation in 2020-21.
Read More