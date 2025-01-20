Cancer Patient Death: Himachal Minister Clarifies On Injection; Family Seeks Jobs For Children

Solan/Shimla: The case of the death of a cancer patient due to non-availability of injection in Himachal Pradesh's largest government hospital IGMC, Shimla, is now taking a political turn. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur strongly targeted the Sukhu government following the allegations made by the deceased's daughter.

At the same time, the Sukhu government claimed that better facilities were provided to the patient. Health Minister Dr. Dhaniram Shandil said that the IGMC management had ordered for the injection, but unfortunately the patient could not get it.

The Health Minister said, "Doctors never want their patient's condition to deteriorate or their death. The hospital administration had ordered the injection, but unfortunately the patient could not get it. It will be necessary to keep such life saving injections in future. Efforts will be made for this".

Dhaniram Shandil further said that the injection being talked about was worth about ₹50,000 which had to be procured from other states. It is important to keep these life saving injections which can prove to be beneficial in saving the lives of cancer patients and work is being done for this, he said, adding that better healthcare facilities should be provided to the patients in the hospitals in the state. The state government is continuously working for this.

Patient's Death: Cancer patient Devraj died on 3rd December last year. His family alleged that Devraj died due to non-availability of injections in the hospital. Devraj's wife has now demanded employment for her children from the government. The issue got political overtones as the ruling party and the opposition are accusing each other. Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased has now appealed to the government to employ her children somewhere.

Geetanjali Sharma, the wife of the deceased, said, "Now there is no earning member in the family. The government did not send the Himcare money on time. She enquired several times about the injections given for cancer treatment at IGMC Shimla, but everyone told her that the injections had not yet arrived. She had been getting her husband treated at the hospital for the past one year. He was supposed to get the injection on November 11."

Geetanjali Sharma alleged that her husband could not be treated because the injection did not arrive on time. They kept demanding the injection for a month. Ultimately her husband died on 3 December. After which on 6 December she received a call from IGMC that the injection had arrived.

Employment for Children: At the same time, social worker Sanjay Sharma said that the bereaved family had to struggle for a month due to lack of the injection. He said that he will take legal opinion to see if any case can be filed against IGMC.

Sanjay Sharma said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu regarding this matter and bring the matter to his notice. He appealed to the government to give work to the children of the deceased so that this family can earn a living.