Health Inspector Nabbed While Taking Bribe In Jaipur

A health inspector was nabbed while taking a bribe in Jaipur. He had demanded a bribe from a contract worker.

Jaipur: A health inspector attached to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6000 at his office in ward number 93 on Tuesday, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

The accused Dev Kumar, who was working in the Adarsh Nagar area, asked bribe from a contract worker to mark his attendance while he was absent. The ACB sleuths acted on a tip-off and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe, ACB Director General Dr Raviprakash Mehra said.

Mehra said a case will be registered against Dev Kumar. He said that a complaint in this regard was given by the son of the contract worker. He said that the action was taken under the supervision of DIG Rahul Kotaki and ASP Bhupendra Singh.

"The ACB team laid a trap and apprehended the accused. The accused is being interrogated by ADG Smita Srivastava," the ACB Director General added.

