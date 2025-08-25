ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Health Department Launches Inquiry Into Fever-Related Death Of Five-Year-Old Boy In Idukki

Due to the lack of proper roads, the child’s body had to be carried 13 kilometres back to Koodalarkudi for burial

Kerala: Health Department Launches Inquiry Into Fever-Related Death Of Five-Year-Old Boy In Idukki
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Idukki: Kerala’s Idukki district health department on Monday launched an investigation into the death of a five-year-old boy from fever in Edamalakudy, a tribal panchayat. The deceased child, a resident of Koodalarkudi hamlet in the panchayat, died on the way to the hospital on Saturday evening.

The child named Karthik was carried from the house on a cloth stretcher (manchal) to Anakkulam and then taken by vehicle to the Adimali Taluk Hospital. Karthik's fever had started on Friday morning.

They had to walk approximately 10 kilometres through the forest from their home to reach Anakkulam, which took over two hours.

File photo of Karthik
File photo of Karthik (ETV Bharat)

While a community health centre operates in Edamalakudy, reaching it from Koodallarkudy requires a long walk. Road access is available only up to Societykudy from Munnar. People in interior settlements still rely solely on foot travel.

Panchayat President Eeswari Rajan, citing information from the health department, said, “Severe fever led to convulsions, and giving him water afterwards caused complications leading to his death.”

“Lack of transport facilities remains a major challenge in Idamalakkudi. Since 2020, the panchayat has been trying to construct a road under the employment guarantee scheme. But the forest department has blocked this, citing reserved forest status, and has refused to provide the necessary NOC,” she alleged.

“There is a tendency among residents to seek treatment only after the illness worsens. If medical help had been sought at the onset of the fever, the child might have been saved. In this case, even the ASHA worker, who is the child’s mother, failed in her responsibility,” she added.

Due to the lack of proper roads, the child’s body had to be carried 13 kilometres back to Koodalarkudi for burial. A similar incident had occurred in February at Aandavan Kudi, where a 13-year-old boy died of high fever.

Read More

Class 6 Student Holds Unique Solitary Protest Over Lack Of Facilities In Karnataka Village

Idukki: Kerala’s Idukki district health department on Monday launched an investigation into the death of a five-year-old boy from fever in Edamalakudy, a tribal panchayat. The deceased child, a resident of Koodalarkudi hamlet in the panchayat, died on the way to the hospital on Saturday evening.

The child named Karthik was carried from the house on a cloth stretcher (manchal) to Anakkulam and then taken by vehicle to the Adimali Taluk Hospital. Karthik's fever had started on Friday morning.

They had to walk approximately 10 kilometres through the forest from their home to reach Anakkulam, which took over two hours.

File photo of Karthik
File photo of Karthik (ETV Bharat)

While a community health centre operates in Edamalakudy, reaching it from Koodallarkudy requires a long walk. Road access is available only up to Societykudy from Munnar. People in interior settlements still rely solely on foot travel.

Panchayat President Eeswari Rajan, citing information from the health department, said, “Severe fever led to convulsions, and giving him water afterwards caused complications leading to his death.”

“Lack of transport facilities remains a major challenge in Idamalakkudi. Since 2020, the panchayat has been trying to construct a road under the employment guarantee scheme. But the forest department has blocked this, citing reserved forest status, and has refused to provide the necessary NOC,” she alleged.

“There is a tendency among residents to seek treatment only after the illness worsens. If medical help had been sought at the onset of the fever, the child might have been saved. In this case, even the ASHA worker, who is the child’s mother, failed in her responsibility,” she added.

Due to the lack of proper roads, the child’s body had to be carried 13 kilometres back to Koodalarkudi for burial. A similar incident had occurred in February at Aandavan Kudi, where a 13-year-old boy died of high fever.

Read More

Class 6 Student Holds Unique Solitary Protest Over Lack Of Facilities In Karnataka Village

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IDUKKIFEVERCHILD DEATHKERALA TRIBAL BOY DIES OF FEVER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.