Health Alert In Kerala After Nipah Claims Life In State

The death of Palakkad native reignited fears of a potential Nipah outbreak in the state, which has witnessed previous deadly outbreak in recent years.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 8:25 AM IST

Palakkad: Fears of Nipah virus resurgence gripped Kerala which has reported another Nipah-related death on Saturday, raising renewed concerns about the safety of health across the state. A 58-year-old man from Kumaramputhur in Mannarkad of Palakkad district has succumbed to the virus infection-related symptoms while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The deceased was initially admitted to a private hospital in Mannarkad with fever and later shifted to the Perinthalmanna hospital on Friday evening following severe breathing difficulties. As his symptoms closely resembled those of Nipah infection, he was placed in isolation for treatment.

An initial examination conducted at Manjeri Medical College confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus in his body. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further confirmation.

The patient passed away on Saturday evening, July 12. Health authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the infection. Contact tracing is underway, with health workers identifying individuals who may have come in contact with the deceased.

The Kerala Health Department has issued an alert in the wake of the death and is urging the public to remain cautious. Surveillance and containment measures are being intensified in the region. This incident has reignited fears of a potential Nipah outbreak in the state, which has witnessed previous deadly episodes of the virus in recent years.

