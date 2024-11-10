Health Advisory Issued For Sabarimala Pilgrims, Here's A List Of Dos And Don'ts

Pathanamthitta: A health advisory has been issued for devotees undertaking the annual pilgrimage at Sabarimala, urging those suffering from chronic diseases to undergo a prior health check-up and carry their medical records as well as insurance documents with them.

Sabarimala pilgrims should pay attention to their health conditions and take both physical and mental preparations before visiting the hill shrine, said Dr L Anithakumari, Medical Officer of Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, where Sabarimala is located. In order to avoid health problems that may arise while climbing the mountain, light exercises, including brisk walking should be done a few days before leaving for darshan, the medical officer said while advising that regular medicines should not be stopped during fasting.

Those suffering from chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart ailments and asthma should first seek advice from their doctors while those having a family history of cardiac ailments should get a heart check-up before the pilgrimage, the doctor added.

Things to be kept in mind: