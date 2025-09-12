ETV Bharat / state

Healing People And Soil, Vijayawada Doctor Couple Dedicates Life To Natural Farming Research

Vijayawada: Combining medical knowledge with their passion for sustainable farming, this doctor couple from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city is healing both people and the soil, proving that health begins from the farm.

Concerned over the negative impact of chemical fertilisers on agriculture, Dr Chadalawada Sudha and Dr. Nageswara Rao have dedicated their life to revive natural farming, which they believe is the gateway to good life. They have not only come up with modern techniques for chemical-free cultivation but are also passing on the knowledge to farmers in the form of training sessions.

"In order to ensure a healthy body we need to opt for chemical-free farming. This is possible through natural farming, which improves soil health, restores ecosystems, reduces input cost of farmers and produces healthier crops," said Dr Chadalawada Sudha.

It was over a decade back that the couple first decided to do something to avoid the ill effects of the commonly used fertilisers. A deeper study revealed that the chemicals used in fertilisers not only affect soil and biodiversity but harm both cultivators and consumers. Chadalawada Sudha and Nageswara took it upon themselves to work towards promoting natural farming techniques among farmers.

Foundation for Natural Farming