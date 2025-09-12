Healing People And Soil, Vijayawada Doctor Couple Dedicates Life To Natural Farming Research
The couple has imparted free of cost training to around 2,600 farmers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and several northeastern states.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
Vijayawada: Combining medical knowledge with their passion for sustainable farming, this doctor couple from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city is healing both people and the soil, proving that health begins from the farm.
Concerned over the negative impact of chemical fertilisers on agriculture, Dr Chadalawada Sudha and Dr. Nageswara Rao have dedicated their life to revive natural farming, which they believe is the gateway to good life. They have not only come up with modern techniques for chemical-free cultivation but are also passing on the knowledge to farmers in the form of training sessions.
"In order to ensure a healthy body we need to opt for chemical-free farming. This is possible through natural farming, which improves soil health, restores ecosystems, reduces input cost of farmers and produces healthier crops," said Dr Chadalawada Sudha.
It was over a decade back that the couple first decided to do something to avoid the ill effects of the commonly used fertilisers. A deeper study revealed that the chemicals used in fertilisers not only affect soil and biodiversity but harm both cultivators and consumers. Chadalawada Sudha and Nageswara took it upon themselves to work towards promoting natural farming techniques among farmers.
Foundation for Natural Farming
Their efforts finally took shape 11 years back when the couple established the Sri Padmavati Venkateswara Foundation at Kondaparva village near Nujiveedu in Andhra Pradesh. On a plot of land spanning around 38 acres, they began cultivating a variety of crops using natural farming methods. Their efforts soon expanded into research collaborations with scientists to develop modern technologies for chemical-free cultivation. This resulted in signing of agreements with several Indian and foreign institutions.
With the basic goal of eliminating toxic chemicals from agriculture, they went on to establish the Krishna Sudha Academy for Agro Ecology three years ago as an affiliate of the foundation. The academy, also located in Kondaparva, houses a state-of-the-art laboratory to support advanced research in natural farming.
Training Farmers Across India
The Sri Padmavati Venkateswara Foundation has intensified its farmer training programmes over the last one and a half years. So far, 2,600 farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and several northeastern states have received free training. Along with practical methods of natural farming, farmers are also being guided on marketing strategies to help them sell their organic produce effectively.
Global Collaborations
“We have signed agreements with leading organisations to conduct research on organic and natural farming and to create awareness among farmers. Currently, we are conducting joint research with the Centre for International Forestry Research, Agro Forestry, Tree-Hub, and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture in Switzerland,” said Dr Chadalawada Sudha.
Sudha said interested farmers can call 8500283300 or visit https://Krishnasudhaacademy.org/ for more information on training.
