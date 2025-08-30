ETV Bharat / state

Headmistress Who Brought Unprecedented Progress In Bengal Primary School Gets National Teachers' Award 2025

A Shiksha Ranta 2020 recipient, Tanushree Das of Kuchlachati Primary School in Paschim Medinipur, wants to spend Rs 50,000 of prize money on the institution.

Tanushree Das with students.
Tanushree Das with students. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kharagpur: Tanushree Das, the headmistress of Kuchlachati Primary School near Hijli in Kharagpur, under the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, has been chosen for the National Teachers' Awards 2025 by the Union Ministry of Education.

A recipient of the state government's best teacher award, Shiksha Ratna, in 2020, her initiative has brought unprecedented progress in the school. He also encourages students to get involved in various creative activities.

Das's efforts have led to the creation of a smart classroom with a bank, hospital, auditorium and other facilities for students. In her long teaching career, she has not only changed the school but also the environment around the school. Teaching since 1999, Das became the acting headmistress in 2016.

The students from this financially backwards area now deposit some amount of rupees every day in the Lakshmi jar ( the Children Bank or a clay pot to store coins) neatly arranged in the glass cupboard of the school. The school also has a 'Speak to the Heart' box to listen to students' thoughts, a self-help room and a nursing room for first aid.

The Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur.
The Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur. (ETV Bharat)

A few months back, the school secured first place in the Samagra Shiksha Mission competition and won first prize in a short film competition on the prevention of 'child marriage' organised by the district administration and the district press club.

In 2022, Kuchlachati Primary School also received the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar of the Centre and the state government's Nirmal Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2023.

"Even though the award is mine, I have no right to the prize money alone. It is equally the same for my colleagues, students and parents. I have decided to spend Rs 50,000 on the school. Gaining parents' trust is the biggest achievement of my teaching life, and the cooperation of colleagues, good relations with alumni and the progress of current students are my inspiration. I want to move forward with all these in the future," Das, who had spent Rs 25,000 from the Shiksha Ratna award, said.

Also Read:

  1. National Teachers' Award 2025: Kerala Teachers To Be Honoured For Innovative Practices
  2. National Teachers' Award 2025: An Assam Teacher Who Brought Back Students To Classroom Defying Odds

Kharagpur: Tanushree Das, the headmistress of Kuchlachati Primary School near Hijli in Kharagpur, under the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, has been chosen for the National Teachers' Awards 2025 by the Union Ministry of Education.

A recipient of the state government's best teacher award, Shiksha Ratna, in 2020, her initiative has brought unprecedented progress in the school. He also encourages students to get involved in various creative activities.

Das's efforts have led to the creation of a smart classroom with a bank, hospital, auditorium and other facilities for students. In her long teaching career, she has not only changed the school but also the environment around the school. Teaching since 1999, Das became the acting headmistress in 2016.

The students from this financially backwards area now deposit some amount of rupees every day in the Lakshmi jar ( the Children Bank or a clay pot to store coins) neatly arranged in the glass cupboard of the school. The school also has a 'Speak to the Heart' box to listen to students' thoughts, a self-help room and a nursing room for first aid.

The Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur.
The Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur. (ETV Bharat)

A few months back, the school secured first place in the Samagra Shiksha Mission competition and won first prize in a short film competition on the prevention of 'child marriage' organised by the district administration and the district press club.

In 2022, Kuchlachati Primary School also received the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar of the Centre and the state government's Nirmal Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2023.

"Even though the award is mine, I have no right to the prize money alone. It is equally the same for my colleagues, students and parents. I have decided to spend Rs 50,000 on the school. Gaining parents' trust is the biggest achievement of my teaching life, and the cooperation of colleagues, good relations with alumni and the progress of current students are my inspiration. I want to move forward with all these in the future," Das, who had spent Rs 25,000 from the Shiksha Ratna award, said.

Also Read:

  1. National Teachers' Award 2025: Kerala Teachers To Be Honoured For Innovative Practices
  2. National Teachers' Award 2025: An Assam Teacher Who Brought Back Students To Classroom Defying Odds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTRY OF EDUCATIONKUCHLACHATI PRIMARY SCHOOLASCHIM MEDINIPUR DISTRICTNIRMAL VIDYALAYA PURASKARNATIONAL TEACHERS AWARDS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.