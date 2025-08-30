Headmistress Who Brought Unprecedented Progress In Bengal Primary School Gets National Teachers' Award 2025

Kharagpur: Tanushree Das, the headmistress of Kuchlachati Primary School near Hijli in Kharagpur, under the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, has been chosen for the National Teachers' Awards 2025 by the Union Ministry of Education.

A recipient of the state government's best teacher award, Shiksha Ratna, in 2020, her initiative has brought unprecedented progress in the school. He also encourages students to get involved in various creative activities.

Das's efforts have led to the creation of a smart classroom with a bank, hospital, auditorium and other facilities for students. In her long teaching career, she has not only changed the school but also the environment around the school. Teaching since 1999, Das became the acting headmistress in 2016.

The students from this financially backwards area now deposit some amount of rupees every day in the Lakshmi jar ( the Children Bank or a clay pot to store coins) neatly arranged in the glass cupboard of the school. The school also has a 'Speak to the Heart' box to listen to students' thoughts, a self-help room and a nursing room for first aid.

The Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur. (ETV Bharat)

A few months back, the school secured first place in the Samagra Shiksha Mission competition and won first prize in a short film competition on the prevention of 'child marriage' organised by the district administration and the district press club.

In 2022, Kuchlachati Primary School also received the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar of the Centre and the state government's Nirmal Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2023.

"Even though the award is mine, I have no right to the prize money alone. It is equally the same for my colleagues, students and parents. I have decided to spend Rs 50,000 on the school. Gaining parents' trust is the biggest achievement of my teaching life, and the cooperation of colleagues, good relations with alumni and the progress of current students are my inspiration. I want to move forward with all these in the future," Das, who had spent Rs 25,000 from the Shiksha Ratna award, said.