Headless Body Of Woman Found In Travel Bag In Faridabad

Faridabad: An unidentified woman's headless body was found stuffed in a red travel bag at the roadside in Haryana's Faridabad district on Wednesday, leaving the area in a shock.

The incident took place near Mawai village under Khedi Pul police station area. The body, discovered this morning, was of a 25 to 30-year-old woman, police said adding, probe has been launched to identify her.

On information by passersby, police reached the spot and after opening the bag, found a jute sack inside it. When the sack was untied, police were shocked to find the torso stuffed inside it. In-charges of many police stations reached the spot and initiated a probe.

DCP Usha said a passerby told a home guard jawan posted at Khedi bridge that a crowd had gathered on the road as an abandoned bag was found and foul smell was emitting form it. "The home guard jawan informed the control room after which, we reached the spot and found the headless body of a woman packed inside the bag. Probe is on to identify her," Usha said.

The DCP further said prima facie it seems that the body is around six to seven days old and clad in undergarments. "We are examining the missing cases registered at all police stations. We have got some reports of missing women in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Palwal and Gurugram and will work on those. The CCTV cameras will also be examined," the officer said.

Autopsy will tell whether there is any mark on the woman's body that can help in identifying her, he added.