Air Defence Guns Deployed At Golden Temple During Operation Sindoor? Head Granthi Refutes Army Officer's Claim

Amritsar: The head Granthi at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar has refuted a top Army officer's claim that Air Defence guns were deployed at the temple.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sri Harmandar Sahib’s Head Granthi, Giani Raghbir Singh, clarified that although he was on an international visit during the Army operation, there was no communication with him regarding any gun deployment, nor did any such incident occur at Sri Darbar Sahib. He described the Army officer’s statement as "shockingly untrue".

Giani Amarjeet Singh, Additional Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib called the statement by Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha “shockingly untrue” and “outrightly rejected” it.

Lieutenant General D’Cunha had stated during an interview with a news outlet that air defence guns were deployed at Sri Harmandir Sahib amid the recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Giani Amarjeet Singh clarified that the management of Sri Harmandar Sahib had cooperated with the district administration’s guidelines regarding the city-wide blackout by switching off exterior and upper lights of the complex within the specified time frame.

“However, lights at locations where religious code of conduct (Maryada) is observed were kept on, and the sanctity of the religious place was maintained with full responsibility,” he said.

Giani Amarjeet Singh asserted that the claim made by the Army officer that the Head Granthi had given permission for the deploying air defence guns during 'Operation Sindhoor' was “completely false”. He emphasized that no such permission was ever granted, nor was any such deployment allowed at this sacred site. Giani Amarjeet Singh reiterated that the daily religious practices at Sri Darbar Sahib, the Langar of Guru Ramdas Ji, places of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, and other related gurdwaras were “conducted as per strict protocols, and no one has the right to interfere with them”.

“Despite the tense situation in recent days, the full religious code of conduct continued at Sri Harmandir Sahib with dedication and discipline,” he said.

Giani Amarjeet Singh made it clear that no lights were turned off at any religious site where Maryada was being observed, even during the blackout. He expressed surprise and concern over why such a statement was made by the Army officer and asserted confidently that no permission for installing guns was ever given.

Regarding the same statement by Army officer, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami also said that while the administration contacted them only about switching off the lights during the blackout, they fully cooperated in the interest of administrative responsibility while maintaining the sanctity of the ongoing Maryada. However, there was no contact from any Army official regarding the installation of air defence guns at Sri Harmandir Sahib, he said.

He said that based on consultation with Additional Head Granthi Giani Amarjeet Singh, only the outer lights were turned off following the district administration’s guidelines. Advocate Dhami pointed out that even during the blackout, large numbers of devotees continued to visit and do Sewa (voluntary service) at Sri Harmandir Sahib, and had there been any such event like gun deployment, the Sangat (congregation) would certainly have noticed and seen it.

He expressed surprise that an Army officer would propagate such a claim and demanded that the Government of India clarify why such statements are being issued by Army officials.

Dhami acknowledged the commendable role played by the Army and the country during the tense circumstances, but emphasized that spreading such falsehoods about the central religious place of Sikhs days after the events is shockingly untrue. As SGPC President, Advocate Dhami clearly stated that no permission was ever granted for the deployment of guns.