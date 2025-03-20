ETV Bharat / state

"He Should Be With His Family On Eid, Not Behind Bars": MP Mehdi Calls For Kashmiri Journalist's Release

Journalist and researcher Irfan Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 20, 2023, and has since been languishing in a Delhi prison. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: On the second anniversary of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj’s detention, Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar has demanded his immediate release while asserting "silence cannot be an option."

Irfan, an acclaimed journalist and researcher, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 20, 2023, and has since been languishing in a Delhi prison, far from his home and family. Mehdi took to social media on Thursday to express his anguish, stating, “Two years have passed since Irfan Mehraj was imprisoned, not for a crime, but for his journalism and for speaking the truth. Taken just a month after his marriage, he remains detained in a distant prison. In Kashmir, truth itself has been criminalized.” Mehdi’s remarks were posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He pointed out that Irfan’s case is not an isolated incident, mentioning prominent human rights defender Khurram Parvez, who also remains behind bars. “His (Irfan's) case is not an exception. Khurram Parvez and many others remain behind bars, part of a systematic effort to silence dissent, first through intimidation, then through imprisonment,” Mehdi stated.

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion and Eid approaches, Mehdi lamented that Irfan and others should be with their families, not “locked away for documenting Kashmir’s reality.” "The demand for their release must not waver. Silence cannot be an option.” Mehdi added.

Meanwhile, the Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK) also released a strongly worded statement, urging the authorities to immediately release Mehraj. The statement highlighted the harsh conditions faced by Mehraj, who has been behind bars for 730 days.

“JFK strongly advocates the immediate release of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj, who has been languishing in jail for two years now. The detention of an outstanding journalist remains one of the most pressing issues affecting media freedom in Kashmir,” the statement read.