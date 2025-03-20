"He Should Be With His Family On Eid, Not Behind Bars": MP Mehdi Calls For Kashmiri Journalist's Release

Srinagar: On the second anniversary of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj’s detention, Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar has demanded his immediate release while asserting "silence cannot be an option."
Irfan, an acclaimed journalist and researcher, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 20, 2023, and has since been languishing in a Delhi prison, far from his home and family. Mehdi took to social media on Thursday to express his anguish, stating, “Two years have passed since Irfan Mehraj was imprisoned, not for a crime, but for his journalism and for speaking the truth. Taken just a month after his marriage, he remains detained in a distant prison. In Kashmir, truth itself has been criminalized.” Mehdi’s remarks were posted on X (formerly Twitter).
He pointed out that Irfan’s case is not an isolated incident, mentioning prominent human rights defender Khurram Parvez, who also remains behind bars. “His (Irfan's) case is not an exception. Khurram Parvez and many others remain behind bars, part of a systematic effort to silence dissent, first through intimidation, then through imprisonment,” Mehdi stated.
As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion and Eid approaches, Mehdi lamented that Irfan and others should be with their families, not “locked away for documenting Kashmir’s reality.” "The demand for their release must not waver. Silence cannot be an option.” Mehdi added.
Meanwhile, the Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK) also released a strongly worded statement, urging the authorities to immediately release Mehraj. The statement highlighted the harsh conditions faced by Mehraj, who has been behind bars for 730 days.
“JFK strongly advocates the immediate release of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj, who has been languishing in jail for two years now. The detention of an outstanding journalist remains one of the most pressing issues affecting media freedom in Kashmir,” the statement read.
The JFK highlighted that Irfan's arrest has been condemned by media organisations and human rights groups worldwide. Irfan's journalistic contributions, published in leading national and international outlets such as Deutsche Welle (DW), The Caravan, and Himal Magazine, have earned him respect and recognition. Remarkably, even while incarcerated, Irfan received a prestigious international award for his investigative reporting on the drug crisis in Kashmir.
The statement made reference to remarks made by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who once said, “Journalists are the eyes and ears of the people and… independent journalism is the backbone of democracy.”
The Supreme Court of India, in a landmark ruling, also reiterated the need to protect journalists from reprisals, stating, “India's freedom will rest safe as long as… journalists can speak truth to power without being chilled by a threat of reprisal.”
According to JFK, the targeting of journalists is part of a “broader strategy to undermine truth and accountability, particularly within the region’s institutions.”
Read more: NIA arrests Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj in NGO militant funding case