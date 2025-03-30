ETV Bharat / state

He Can Do Anything To Our Family: Rape Survivor's Father On Fresh Bail For Asaram

Shahjahanpur: With Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case, getting fresh interim bail, the survivor's father has said his family now faces increased danger as the self-proclaimed godman "can do anything" to them any time.

The man, a resident of the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, expressed surprise over Asaram being granted bail multiple times and claimed that "he is managing everyone".The victim was raped at Asaram's Jodhpur ashram when she was a minor (16) in 2013.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted fresh temporary bail for three months to Asaram on medical grounds. Senior advocate Shalin Mehta, representing Asaram, argued that the 86-year-old was suffering from heart and kidney ailments, and the only treatment available to him was ayurvedic 'panchakarma'.

The treatment at a Jodhpur-based ayurvedic facility had only just begun and would take another three months, the lawyer told the court.

"When Asaram was in jail, it was our victory. Now he is managing everyone. I am surprised that the court is repeatedly granting interim bail to Asaram, first for seven days, then 12 days, then two and a half months and now for three months," the survivor's father told PTI.

On January 7, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in this case registered by Gujarat Police.

As the three-month period was coming to an end on Monday, his lawyers moved the high court seeking bail for another three months, starting April 1.

The survivor's father claimed the family had been cheated by their lawyer who did not file an objection to Asaram's bail plea despite getting all the papers ready.