'He Called Me A Beggar, Denied Me Director's Position': Accused Reveals Why He Killed His Industrialist Grandfather In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kilaru Kirti Teja, the grandson of prominent Hyderabad industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhara Janardhana Rao has told the police that he murdered him as he used to insult him every day and "never saw him as his own blood".

Rao, 86, who headed Veljan Group of Companies, was brutally murdered by Teja over a property dispute on the night of February 6 at the industrialist's residence at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

Rao had been stabbed multiple times, with police officials saying they found at least 70 injuries on the deceased's body when they reached the scene of the crime.

Teja, who was arrested on February 8, was interrogated for five straight days as police gathered key details about the high-profile crime that shook the city. He was sent to remand, however, to collect further information, Panjagutta police recently took him into custody again and recorded his statement.

A collage of Velamati Chandrasekhara Janardhana Rao and his grandson Kilaru Kirti Teja. (File)

Initially, Teja was uncooperative, speaking incoherently, but later, he confessed and explained the events leading up to the murder, a police official said.

'Called me a beggar'

In his statement to Panjagutta police, Teja claimed that his grandfather used to "insult" him every day and called him a "beggar".

"He never saw me as his own blood or even as a family member. He humiliated me in front of others, treating me worse than anyone else. Even at the office, he mocked me, and because of his behaviour, the staff also started looking down on me," the accused told the police.

The accused claimed he was given less than others when it came to the distribution of property. "He even denied me a director position, which deepened our disputes. Our quarrels escalated, and I finally decided to kill him," he told the police.

Teja in his statement also revealed that he had bought the knife from an online quick delivery service and waited for an opportunity to take revenge against his grandfather.

"On the day of the murder, we had a heated argument over my share of the property. When he refused to give me anything, I lost control. In a fit of rage, I stabbed him repeatedly. After the murder, I burned my blood-stained clothes and the knife in an empty lot near BS Maktha, Yellammaguda,” Teja told the police.

Authorities are now analyzing additional evidence and verifying Teja’s claims. Further legal proceedings are expected in the coming days.