CID Nabs HCA 'Scam' Accused Devaraj In Pune After 16-Day Cross-State Manhunt

Hyderabad: After evading arrest for 16 days, R Devaraj, the second accused in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) financial 'scam' was nabbed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune, officials said on Saturday. The arrest came after an intensive 36-hour chase by four CID teams, tracking his movements across six states.

Officials said that Devaraj, who is the Secretary of the HCA, had been absconding since July 9, when HCA president Arshanapalli Jaganmohan Rao and four others were arrested for alleged financial irregularities in the cricket body. Accompanied by a driver and an aide, Devaraj travelled in his personal vehicle, checking into luxury hotels and using his cell phone in a restricted manner to avoid digital detection, officials added.

According to officials, the cross-state manhunt began from Bhadrachalam in Telangana and extended through Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The CID's technical team analysed toll plaza data to pinpoint his route and narrowed his location. Officials said that on Thursday, officials confirmed Devaraj's presence in Goa, but later traced him to a hotel in Pune. At around 4 AM on Friday, CID officers reached his hotel room.

They knocked at his hotel room and when Devaraj opened the door, he was taken into custody. He was flown to Hyderabad and produced before the Malkagiri court the same evening. With this arrest, the total number of people held in the HCA scam has risen to six.

In a parallel development, the Malkagiri court granted bail to three other accused in the same case, including HCA treasurer C J Srinivas, Srichakra Cricket Club president Kavitha, and secretary Rajender Yadav. The court, however, rejected CID's plea to extend remand for Jaganmohan Rao.