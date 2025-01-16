HC Upholds Goa Speaker's Decision To Not Disqualify 8 Cong MLAs Who Joined BJP In 2022

ETV Bharat / state

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 9:16 PM IST

Panaji: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's decision to not disqualify the eight Congress MLAs who joined the ruling BJP in the coastal state on September 14, 2022.

On November 1 last year, Tawadkar dismissed the disqualification petition against MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rudolf Fernandes and Rajesh Faldesai.

The disqualification petition was filed at the time by former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar. Chodankar moved the High Court on January 6 this year against Tawadkar's decision.

On Thursday, the division bench of Justices Makarand Karnik and Nivedita Mehta dismissed the petition filed by Chodankar and upheld the speaker's order. The strength of the BJP had gone up to 28 in the 40-member assembly after these eight Congress MLAs switched sides.

