ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Settles A Five-Decade-Old Forest Contract Litigation Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the Forest Department of the Odisha government, as Judgment Debtor, to either deliver wood logs under a disputed forest contract or pay compensation to two registered forest contractors, as Decree Holders, at the present market value, while also imposing exemplary costs on the erring officials for prolonging the decades-long litigation.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Dixit Krishna Sripad held that the Judgment Debtors must supply to the Decree Holders the agreed quantity of logs through the Orissa Forest Development Corporation or any other State agency within three months.

This is subject to the Decree Holders making good the deficit of stipulated payments, along with simple interest at 6 per cent per annum calculated from February 22, 1997, the date when their execution case was dismissed by the Civil Judge, Karanjia. The Court ordered that such payments be cleared within four weeks.

As an alternative, the Court permitted the Debtors to pay the present market value of the logs, minus the deficit payments with accrued interest, to the Decree Holders within the same three-month window.

Significantly, the Court also imposed a penalty of Rs. 2 lakh on the Judgment Debtors by way of exemplary costs, citing their responsibility for “a slew of avoidable litigations” that forced the Decree Holders to fight for decades. Justice Sripad clarified that this amount may be recovered from the erring officials in accordance with the law.