Gwalior HC Dismisses Contempt Plea Against Comedian Kapil Sharma

Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed against actor and comedian Kapil Sharma accusing him of allegedly tarnishing the image of the court by showing its proceedings in bad light during an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In an episode shown some time ago, the actors were seen drinking on the stage at a courtroom scene. In the eight-minute scene of the 50-minute show, Kapil Sharma is shown playing the role of a lawyer asking for snacks and liquor.

After the episode was aired on television, a lawyer from Shivpuri, Advocate Suresh Dhakad had filed a petition against Kapil Sharma in the magistrate court two years ago, accusing him of disrespecting the court. He had alleged that the anchor always made lewd comments on women and display of such acts should be stopped. Dhakad had then moved the sessions court in Gwalior demanding that an FIR be filed against Kapil Sharma and his team under Section 356/3 for displaying vulgarity and stating that its a contempt of court.

The petition was heard in the Gwalior bench of the high court on Wednesday. Commenting on the petition, the court told advocate Dhakad that the shoulders of the police cannot be used for publicity stunts. The court then dismissed the petition giving a big relief to Kapil Sharma.