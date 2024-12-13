ETV Bharat / state

HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Man Convicted For Rape-Murder Of Five-Year-Old

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has commuted the death sentence awarded to a 62-year-old rape and murder convict to life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Sangareddy POCSO Special Court had sentenced Gaffar Ali (62) to life imprisonment for raping and brutally murdering a five-year-old girl. After which, Ali appealed to the high court.

The incident occurred in a village in Ramachandrapuram mandal on October 16, 2023, under the BDL police station area of Sangareddy district.

While commuting the sentence, the high court ruled that Ali would not be eligible for parole, pardon, or remission for 15 years. A division bench comprising Justice K. Surender and Justice J. Anil Kumar conducted a detailed hearing and delivered its verdict after reviewing the evidence presented by both sides.

The prosecution established that the girl was last seen with Ghaffar Ali on the day of the incident. Statements of witnesses and the postmortem report confirmed that the victim was offered a cold drink by the accused before the crime.