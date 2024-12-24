ETV Bharat / state

HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the police on a plea by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking bail in a case relating to the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to the police on Hussain’s plea challenging a trial court’s December 3 order rejecting his bail application for want of a material change in circumstances.

Hussain, in his plea, said the trial has commenced in the case and out of 114, 20 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far and that he has been in jail for the last four years and nine months.

The plea, filed through advocate Tara Narula, said the applicant has suffered a long period of incarceration and since there are a large number of witnesses to be examined, the trial is unlikely to be concluded soon.

The petition stated that the co-accused persons allegedly involved in the riotous mob and committing the offence of murder have already been granted bail by the high court.