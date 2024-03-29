HC asks Delhi govt to decide as representation plea for internet in courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to decide as representation a plea seeking seamless internet connectivity, including Wi-Fi access, in all courts in the national capital. Advocate Aprit Bhargava, in his public interest litigation, said limited or no internet connectivity in court premises across Delhi adversely affected not only lawyers but also judges, media, litigants, court staff and other stakeholders.

"The present writ petition is directed to be treated as a representation by the respondent which is further directed to decide it in accordance with law," a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said on Thursday. During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said the issue has to be first examined by authorities before any order is passed by the court.

Advocate Beenashaw N Soni, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to direct the Delhi government to take a decision on the plea. Drawing from his personal experience, Bhargava said in his petition that there was "inadequate" or "non-existent internet connectivity" across courts in Delhi, including Patiala House Court, Rouse Avenue Court as well as the high court, which was a hurdle in the smooth administration of justice.

He claimed that the authorities were "aware of the circumstances and the repercussions of non-existent internet connectivity" in courts but has "turned deaf ears and blind eyes" to the miseries of lawyers and litigants. The plea said due to the inaction of the authorities, one is not able to access virtual hearings, e-mails, e-filing portal etc. from any court premises in Delhi.

That there is complete lack of will in the respondent to take immediate steps in installing, upgrading and/or provide seamless internet connectivity in courts across Delhi in order to ensure access to justice/virtual hearings within court premises to lawyers, litigants and public at large, the plea submitted.