Hawala Traders Arrested By Punjab Police, Cash And Laptop Seized

Chandigarh: Amritsar Rural Police arrested two hawala traders on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sukhjit Singh and Ranbir Singh, were involved in illegal financial transactions related to drug trafficking. The arrests were made based on information given by those arrested in connection with seizure of 561 gm heroine at Gharinda. The police recovered Rs 17,60,000, USD $4,000 and a laptop with critical transaction records from the accused.

Punjab Police DG Gaurav Yadav on his X handle wrote, "In a decisive crackdown on drug networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends two Hawala operators, Sukhjit Singh & Ranbir Singh, who were facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking. These arrests follow the ongoing investigation into the 561 gm heroin seizure by PS Gharinda, where the accused exposed their links to Hawala financing and other drug supply chains. The police is systematically dismantling the drug ecosystem — targeting traffickers, their financiers, and enablers. Anyone involved in this dirty trade will face severe consequences.”

Last week, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the ongoing ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign has got encouraging results with the seizure of over 81 kg of heroin, more than 51 kg of opium, and Rs 60 lakh in cash in 13 days. A total of 1,259 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and 1,759 drug traffickers have been arrested till March 13. Additionally, around 7.5 lakh intoxicating tablets and 970 kg of poppy husk, along with other synthetic drugs, have been seized by the police, he had said.