ETV Bharat / state

Hawala Money Worth Crores Seized In Rajasthan; Two Detained

The money was recovered from a car and hidden in a special box hidden under the driver's seat and the seat next to it.

Hawala Money Worth Crores Seized In Rajasthan; Two Detained
Hawala Money Worth Crores Seized In Rajasthan; Two Detained (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sirohi: In a major success against Hawala money rackets, Rajasthan Police on Thursday seized a huge cash haul worth around Rs 5 crore from a car in Sirohi district, officials said. Police have detained two youths in connection with the Hawala case.

Reico police station officer Sitaram said that on the instructions of SP Anil Kumar Beniwal, a checkpoint was established at Maval Chowki located on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Thursday. The station officer said that during routine checking, a suspicious car with two youths and the driver on board was stopped at around 3 pm. During interrogation, the car was thoroughly searched during which a box hidden meticulously under the driver's seat and the seat next to it was recovered. On opening it, the box was found filled with bundles of Rs 500 notes. The car was seized and both the youths were taken into custody. The counting of money is going on. The amount is likely to be around 4-5 crores.

Delivery was to be made in Ahmedabad: SHO Sitaram said that the detained youths told police during interrogation that they had received the car and the hawala money in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, and were tasked to deliver the consignment in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Read more:

  1. ED Searches Telangana Minister's Premises, Others in Money Laundering Case
  2. Mahadev app: ED freezes assets worth Rs 580 cr of Dubai-based 'hawala-operator'

Sirohi: In a major success against Hawala money rackets, Rajasthan Police on Thursday seized a huge cash haul worth around Rs 5 crore from a car in Sirohi district, officials said. Police have detained two youths in connection with the Hawala case.

Reico police station officer Sitaram said that on the instructions of SP Anil Kumar Beniwal, a checkpoint was established at Maval Chowki located on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Thursday. The station officer said that during routine checking, a suspicious car with two youths and the driver on board was stopped at around 3 pm. During interrogation, the car was thoroughly searched during which a box hidden meticulously under the driver's seat and the seat next to it was recovered. On opening it, the box was found filled with bundles of Rs 500 notes. The car was seized and both the youths were taken into custody. The counting of money is going on. The amount is likely to be around 4-5 crores.

Delivery was to be made in Ahmedabad: SHO Sitaram said that the detained youths told police during interrogation that they had received the car and the hawala money in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, and were tasked to deliver the consignment in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Read more:

  1. ED Searches Telangana Minister's Premises, Others in Money Laundering Case
  2. Mahadev app: ED freezes assets worth Rs 580 cr of Dubai-based 'hawala-operator'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAWALA MONEY SEIZED IN SIKARHAWALA MONEY RAJASTHANHAWALA TRADERS RAJASTHANRAJASTHAN POLICE HAWALA ACTIONHAWALA MONEY IN CRORES SIROHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.