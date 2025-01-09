ETV Bharat / state

Have Told CM To Take Action In Sarpanch Murder Case Irrespective Of Party Affiliations: Ajit Pawar

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm.

Have Told CM To Take Action In Sarpanch Murder Case Irrespective Of Party Affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said no one will be spared in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case even as he defended his party and cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde.

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. A murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing are being probed by a special investigation team of the state CID.

"I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act against the guilty in the sarpanch murder irrespective of the party that person belongs to. Fadnavis has said action will be taken against anyone linked to the brutal killing," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

Asked about the demand being made from various quarters for the resignation of Munde, Pawar said the latter has told him he was not involved in the brutal murder of Deshmukh.

"The court, SIT, CID are probing the sarpanch murder case thoroughly. No one will be spared in the case," the Nationalist Congress Party chief asserted.

Asked whether Munde should resign from the Fadnavis government on moral grounds, Pawar claimed, "He has said he is not even remotely linked to the case. He also said that any agency can probe the case. People levelling allegations must hand over evidence they have to probe agencies."

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Walmik Karad, the key accused in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, is his close aide. The murder has triggered statewide protests.

MH DEPUTY CM AJIT PAWAR SARPANCH MURDER CASE

