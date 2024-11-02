Have Stopped Taking Crores For Political Advice: Prashant Kishore

Gaya: Jan Suraj party founder Prashant Kishore said at a programme in Gaya he gave up the job of taking hundreds of crores of rupees and was going to village after village preaching development.

Kishore, who used to work as a poll consultant for various political parties to help chalk out strategies in the run-up to the elections, said he stopped advising parties and now shifted his focus to development through the newly-founded party which, according to him, can help people get their rights.

"Let me tell you a formula for victory. I have given up the job of advising and taking hundreds of crores of rupees for that. I have decided to villages and advise the people of Bihar," Kishore said.

On AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's statement, he said Muslims should unite, but 80% of the Hindus live in in India. In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP garnered 36 per cent votes which means less than half the Hindus have voted for the saffron party.

"We have to build a society where Hindus walk shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brethren. If we only talk about Muslims, then their population stands at 20 per cent. In such a situation, we have to choose leaders who can walk shoulder to shoulder with Muslims and Hindus," he said.

"Let's talk about kerosene oil, which is burning in lanterns. It is burning the future of your children. The light of that lantern is going somewhere else and creating someone else's future. Jan Suraj is the only party, by voting for which there will be light in your house and this should happen," Kishore said.

Jan Suraj is contesting elections for the first time and Kishore is electioneering for the party candidate for the November 13 by-polls in Belagnj where he talked about communal unity. The party has fielded candidates in all four constituencies--Belagnj and Imamganj of Gaya, Ramgarh of Kaimur and Tarari of Bhojpur.