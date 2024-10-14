ETV Bharat / state

Have Offered To Resign As Haryana In-Charge After Assembly Poll Results: Deepak Babaria

New Delhi: Congress' Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria on Monday said he has offered to resign from his post, taking moral responsibility for the assembly polls defeat.

Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls came out last week but no decision has been communicated to him over the matter.

"Last week, after the results, I offered to resign. I offered to the high command that you can replace me. My health is not well and also it is my moral responsibility in the wake of the results. Keeping that in mind, I had told this to the high command that 'if you deem fit, you can replace me'," Babaria told PTI.

"After the Lok Sabha polls also, I had offered to resign as in-charge of Delhi, but no decision has been taken on that. Similarly, no decision has been taken (for Haryana), but it was my responsibility to offer (to resign)," he said.

The Congress top brass last Thursday held a review meeting on the party's shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls and decided to form a fact-finding team that will speak to all its candidates to find out the reasons for the debacle.

Sources said the leaders during the meeting discussed the possible reasons for the "unexpected" results in Haryana and decided to set up the team to ascertain the reasons behind such results and also look into complaints of "discrepancies" in EVMs, as alleged by party candidates.