Hathras Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Announces Judicial Probe Headed By Retd Judge

Hyderabad: A day after a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras killed 121 people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a judicial probe into it.
He said that the inquiry committee will be headed by a retired judge and comprise retired administration and police officials. The committee will find out who is responsible for the incident and whether it was a conspiracy, he said.
Adityanath said, after the incident the government's primary focus was on initiating a prompt rescue operation. He also pointed out that the 'sevadars' had stopped administration from entering the premises after the incident occurred.
Addressing a press conference today, Adityanath said that a total of 121 people lost their lives of whom, six were from other states including four from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said that 31 devotees who were injured, are currently undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition.