Hathras Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Announces Judicial Probe Headed By Retd Judge

Hyderabad: A day after a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras killed 121 people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a judicial probe into it.

He said that the inquiry committee will be headed by a retired judge and comprise retired administration and police officials. The committee will find out who is responsible for the incident and whether it was a conspiracy, he said.

Adityanath said, after the incident the government's primary focus was on initiating a prompt rescue operation. He also pointed out that the 'sevadars' had stopped administration from entering the premises after the incident occurred.

Addressing a press conference today, Adityanath said that a total of 121 people lost their lives of whom, six were from other states including four from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said that 31 devotees who were injured, are currently undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition.

"I spoke to many eye witnesses and they have told me that the incident occurred when the preacher was coming down from the stage after the programme concluded. They said a commotion ensued when many women devotees rushed forward to touch the preacher's feet while the 'sevadars' tried to stop them. The 'sevadars stopped administration from entering the premises," he added.

He further requested not to politicise such a painful issue. "Everyone knows with whom the preacher's political connections are. It is important to know who was behind the stampede and who played with the lives of innocent people. All those responsible for the incident will be made accountable for," he added.

He said that a Standard Operating Procedure will be brought in place for organisations holdings such events. It will be ensured that such incidents do not occur in the future, he assured

