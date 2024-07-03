121 killed In Hathras Stampede; Where is Bhole Baba, Cop-Turned-Self-Styled Godman, Under Scanner For UP Tragedy?

Lucknow: The death of 121 people in Tuesday's stampede at the religious gathering shifted the focus on Narayan Saakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba', the preacher at whose satsang people gathered in Hathras district.

The self-styled religious leader is now absconding presumably to evade arraest. Deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar said Bhole Baba was not found after the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of the self-style godman, who held a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place claiming the lives of 121 people, news agency ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Dev Prakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar', and other organisers of the religious event.

Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Hathras stampede incident. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district officials to expedite the relief work. He also ordered a probe into the incident.

Facing criticism, Adityanath promised a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an “accident or a conspiracy.” He affirmed that the state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind the Hathras incident.

According to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, overcrowding was prime reason behind the stampede. Sources said, after the ‘satsang’, devotees were running after the vehicle of Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba and had organised the event, Manoj Kumar Singh, who was quoted by agency, said. The chief secretary visited the stampede site with Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

According to locals, Hari, who is from Patiyali in Etah, used to help his father in their farmlands. He later joined the police and served in the local intelligence department of Uttar Pradesh Police. He became a 'godman' after ending his career that spanned for 17 years.

Hari unlike other godmen, who prefer wearing saffron dresses, was usually seen attired in white dress. He would preach with his wife and his events usually drew hundreds of followers.