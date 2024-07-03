121 killed In Hathras Stampede; Where is Bhole Baba, Cop-Turned-Self-Styled Godman, Under Scanner For UP Tragedy?

Lucknow: The death of 121 people in Tuesday's stampede at the religious gathering shifted the focus on Narayan Saakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba', the preacher at whose satsang people gathered in Hathras district.
The self-styled religious leader is now absconding presumably to evade arraest. Deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar said Bhole Baba was not found after the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of the self-style godman, who held a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place claiming the lives of 121 people, news agency ANI reported.
An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Dev Prakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar', and other organisers of the religious event.
Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Hathras stampede incident. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district officials to expedite the relief work. He also ordered a probe into the incident.