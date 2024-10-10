ETV Bharat / state

Hathras Stampede: Surajpal Appears Before Judicial Panel In Lucknow

The ashram where stampede killed at least 122 people in Hathras Uttar Pradesh ( ANI )

Lucknow: Self-styled godman Surajpal alias 'Bhole Baba' on Thursday appeared before a judicial commission here probing the July 2 stampede at his congregation in Hathras which had claimed 122 lives.

Bhole Baba was presented before the panel by the police under tight security at the secretariat in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

The police have given Bhole Baba a clean chit in the case, while the judicial panel continues to investigate the matter.

"The judicial commission's office is here (Lucknow) and today Narayan Sakar Hari (Surajpal) was called for his statement," Surajpal's lawyer A P Singh told reporters.

"We have full faith in the Uttar Pradesh Police, the judiciary, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre. Justice will be done with us," Singh said.

"We had promised that whenever any probe panel or investigation agency would call Narayan Sakar Hari, he would turn up," he added.

"He was summoned today so he has come here. Whatever he is asked about, he would give his statement," he said.