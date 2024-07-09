ETV Bharat / state

Hathras Stampede: SDM, Circle Officer Among Six Officers Suspended By Uttar Pradesh Govt

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officers including SDM and Circle Officer besides Tehsildar, a station officer and two outpost in-charges for their alleged negligence in performing their duties in the Hathras stampede in which at least 123 people were killed during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao on July 2.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Hathras stampede victims at the hospital
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Hathras stampede victims at the hospital (ETV Bharat)

Agra: After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its report into the July 2 stampede during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has suspended six officers including the SDM and Circle Officer for their alleged negligence in performing their duties.

It is learnt that the suspended officers also include a Tehsildar, a station officer and two outpost in-charges. The officers have been suspended on the recommendation of the report by the SIT submitted on Monday evening.

The SIT headed by ADG Anupam Kulshrestha was formed by CM Yogi Adityanath on July 3 a day after at least 123 people were killed during the stampede during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras. The SIT Chairman ADG Agra Zone Anupam Kulshesh and his team talked to all the concerned officers and employees as well as the family members of the sevadar besides the family members of the victims of the stampede and recorded their statements. The SIT has recorded statements of more than 100 people in the case so far. Besides the SIT, the UP government has also formed a judicial commission to probe the incident.

On 4 July, Hathras Police arrested six sevadars in connection with the case. Besides, police have announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on the main sevadar Devprakash Madhukar.

  1. Read more: Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report To Uttar Pradesh Govt
  2. Supreme Court Will List Hathras Stampede Probe Plea For Hearing Soon: CJI

Agra: After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its report into the July 2 stampede during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has suspended six officers including the SDM and Circle Officer for their alleged negligence in performing their duties.

It is learnt that the suspended officers also include a Tehsildar, a station officer and two outpost in-charges. The officers have been suspended on the recommendation of the report by the SIT submitted on Monday evening.

The SIT headed by ADG Anupam Kulshrestha was formed by CM Yogi Adityanath on July 3 a day after at least 123 people were killed during the stampede during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras. The SIT Chairman ADG Agra Zone Anupam Kulshesh and his team talked to all the concerned officers and employees as well as the family members of the sevadar besides the family members of the victims of the stampede and recorded their statements. The SIT has recorded statements of more than 100 people in the case so far. Besides the SIT, the UP government has also formed a judicial commission to probe the incident.

On 4 July, Hathras Police arrested six sevadars in connection with the case. Besides, police have announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on the main sevadar Devprakash Madhukar.

  1. Read more: Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report To Uttar Pradesh Govt
  2. Supreme Court Will List Hathras Stampede Probe Plea For Hearing Soon: CJI
Last Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

TAGGED:

HATHRAS STAMPEDE LATESTHATHRAS STAMPEDE SIT REPORTHATHRAS STAMPEDE TODAY NEWSHATHRAS STAMPEDE SIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.