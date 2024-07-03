Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): The death toll from the Hathras stampede has climbed to 121, with an additional 28 people injured, according to the latest update from the Office of Relief Commissioner on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.

'Mukhya Sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer said.

Hathras Stampede: A Day After Tragedy, FIR Registered Against Organisers Of Religious Congregation (ANI)

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

Authorities continue to provide medical aid to the injured and support to the grieving families. Investigations into the cause of the stampede are ongoing, with officials stressing the need for enhanced safety measures at such gatherings in the future.

Scores of bodies were lying on blocks of ice inside the government hospital here on Tuesday night in the aftermath of the deadly stampede at a religious congregation, as the wailing relatives of the victims waited outside in drizzle to take mortal remains back home.

How It happened?

The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue. Outside Sikandra Rao Community Health Centre, the closest healthcare facility from the stampede site, many continued searching for their missing family members late into the night.

Rajesh, who lives in Kasganj district, said he was looking for his mother, while Shivam searched for his paternal aunt (bua). Both carried mobile phones in their hands showing pictures of their relatives.

"I watched my mother's picture on a news channel and recognised her. She had come for the programme here along with two dozen other people from our village," Rajesh said. Anshu and Pabal Kumar waited near the CHC in their small pick-up truck, loaded with empty milk containers, hoping to find Gopal Singh, 40, the missing father of their cousin.

"He went for the programme but hasn't returned home yet. He is not street smart, doesn't even carry a phone," Anshu told PTI. He said Singh was not a follower of Baba but had gone to the event for the first time on the insistence of an acquaintance.

Meena Devi, who lost her mother Sudama Devi (65), said, "It was drizzling in the area (Sadiqpur) where I live, otherwise I had planned to go to the 'sangat' with my mother." An inconsolable Meena sat outside the TB department of the Bagla Combined District Hospital where scores of bodies were kept on the ground floor.

"My brother and sister-in-law, their kids had accompanied my mother to the 'Sangat'. In the crowd, my mother got left behind and was crushed over," she told news agency PTI.