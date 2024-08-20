Hathayogi Baba's Unique Style Of Protest: Saint Standing On One Leg For Past 3 Years

Baba Maheshanand Giri alias Bachcha Baba has been protesting against poor conditions of roads and power cuts in the area (ETV Bharat)

Firozabad: Protests are nothing new in a country like India where pillars of democracy are respected and revered. However, a unique form of protest has come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a saint, raising his voice against poor conditions of road in his locality has been standing on one leg for the past three years.

Baba Maheshanand Giri alias Bachcha Baba remains in this position around the clock and does not even lie down to sleep. Due to his unique pledge to reform public administration, he is now popularly known as 'Hathayogi Baba'.

He is also the Mahant (chief) of the temple built outside the Gwarai village under the jurisdiction of the Tundla tehsil. Gwarai village is located near the Yamuna River, about 20 kilometres from Tundla. Villagers here have been suffering from issues related to poor construction of roads, and power cuts, among others, baba said.

"When I saw the perils of the people, I took a vow to protest by standing on one leg. Either I stand on one leg or walk around by hopping but I never stand straight on both feet. I can see developmental work being carried out in nearby villages. Then why not here? There are no streetlights in our village. We suffer from waterlogging as well," he said.

Another demand of Baba is that his temple must also be renovated. "Ahead of the elections, several leaders came and promised to renovate the temple. MLA Prempal Dhangar was one among them. No renovation work has begun yet. I will not stop protesting unless my demands are fulfilled," he added.