ETV Bharat / state

Hash Oil Worth Rs 1.2 Crore Seized In Hyderabad; Two Held In Inter-State Drug Bust

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest seizures of its kind in the state, LB Nagar SOT and Abdullapurmet police confiscated 20 kg of hash oil, valued at Rs 1.2 crore, from two accused on the outskirts of the city. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said this is the first major hash oil seizure of such scale in Telangana.

Acting on credible information, police intercepted the duo near Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) during the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was led by LB Nagar SOT Inspector Venkataiah, DCP in-charge Shakir Hussain and Abdullapurmet Inspector Ashok Reddy.

Inter-State Drug Racket Busted

The accused has been identified as Pangi Keshav Rao (40), a labourer from Kinneraloya, Hukumpet mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh and Krishna (30), an RTA agent from Guntaseema, Dumbriguda, from the same district.

Police revealed that the two had known each other since childhood. Krishna, noticing Keshav Rao’s financial struggles, introduced him to the illegal hash oil trade, luring him with the prospect of high profits.