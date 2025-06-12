Hash Oil Worth Rs 1.2 Crore Seized In Hyderabad; Two Held In Inter-State Drug Bust

Hyderabad: In one of the biggest seizures of its kind in the state, LB Nagar SOT and Abdullapurmet police confiscated 20 kg of hash oil, valued at Rs 1.2 crore, from two accused on the outskirts of the city. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said this is the first major hash oil seizure of such scale in Telangana.
Acting on credible information, police intercepted the duo near Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) during the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was led by LB Nagar SOT Inspector Venkataiah, DCP in-charge Shakir Hussain and Abdullapurmet Inspector Ashok Reddy.
Inter-State Drug Racket Busted
The accused has been identified as Pangi Keshav Rao (40), a labourer from Kinneraloya, Hukumpet mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Andhra Pradesh and Krishna (30), an RTA agent from Guntaseema, Dumbriguda, from the same district.
Police revealed that the two had known each other since childhood. Krishna, noticing Keshav Rao’s financial struggles, introduced him to the illegal hash oil trade, luring him with the prospect of high profits.
Through Krishna, Keshav Rao came in contact with Jayaram Khemundu (26), a contractor from Bellaguda, Koraput district in Odisha. Together, they began sourcing hash oil from the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) region and supplying it to customers in Bengaluru, where the substance was sold at nearly 10 times the procurement price.
Keshav Rao already has a case registered against him at the Anakapalle Police Station in Andhra Pradesh. During the raid, police seized 20 kg of hash oil, three mobile phones and Rs 870 cash.
The two accused were en route to deliver the consignment in Hyderabad when they were nabbed. Commissioner Sudheer Babu said this bust highlights the growing inter-state narcotics nexus, particularly involving syndicates operating along the AP-Odisha border and targeting urban markets like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The police are now tracing the broader network of suppliers and buyers, including those operating from Koraput, Anakapalle, and Bengaluru.
