Haryanvi Model Murder: Case Solved, Simmi's Male Friend Confessed To The Crime, Says Panipat DSP

Sonipat/Panipat: Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder case of Haryanvi model Sheetal Chaudhary, popular as Simmi Chaudhary, following the arrest of her alleged boyfriend Sunil. The accused has confessed to the crime, said police.

As per reports, the 24-year-old model lived with her sister in Panipat and used to make music videos. She had left home for a shoot on June 14. However, when she did not return, her sister lodged a missing complaint with the Panipat Police.

Following an investigation, Simmi's body was recovered from a canal near Kharkhoda area of Sonipat on June 16. Her identity was confirmed with the help of tattoos on her body and hands. Her body also had injury marks while her throat was also slit, police said.

On the basis of Simmi's sister, police took her alleged boyfriend Sunil into custody yesterday. His car was also recovered from Delhi Parallel Canal.

Speaking to media, Panipat DSP Satish Kumar Vats said that Sunil confessed to the crime during questioning. The official revealed that the incident was a fallout of an argument which ensued after Simmi found out that Sunil was already married and had hid this truth. "During the interrogation, he (Sunil) told police that on June 14, he took Simmi to a village where they had an argument. Sheetal was allegedly upset that Sunil had hid that he was married. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife and later pushed the car into the canal. He then managed to swim to safety and tried to pass it off as an accident," the DSP said.

"Before the incident, Sheetal had made a call to her sister telling her that Sunil was beating her. We got to know that Sheetal was also married, but was living separately from her husband," the official added.

"The accused has been arrested and will be produced in the court. We will also seek police remand," said the DSP, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain if there was involvement of other persons in the murder.