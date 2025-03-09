Haryana's State Song Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Launch, Local Writer Claims Ownership

Fatehabad: The newly finalised Haryana state anthem has generated controversy as a writer from Dhingsara village, Krishna Kumar, alleged that the song is his creation and that credit was being given wrongly to someone else.
According to Kumar, the original state song, titled Jai-Jai Haryana, was written by him in the Haryanvi language, but it has been translated into Hindi, and the credit for it is now being attributed to another individual.
Kumar claims that 85% of the lyrics in the final version are his own, whereas only 15% are changed, yet his contribution is not being recognised. He raised his concerns in a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini.
Kumar has also urged Fatehabad Congress MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria to raise the issue in the assembly. He said Daulatpuria was also on the panel that finalised the song.
The song is expected to get the official nod in the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly, which began on Friday (March 7).
Kumar, who has a background in literature and teaches in a private school, told ETV Bharat that he had written and submitted the song in response to a 2021 government advertisement, which called for submissions.
“I sent my song to the provided email address and was later informed that it had made it to the final selection. Three songs were shortlisted, with my song among them,” he says.
In January 2024, Kumar’s song was even featured in the Haryana state's Republic Day tableaux in Delhi, he claimed.
“It was a proud moment for me, but the credit for the song is being wrongfully given to someone else,” Kumar alleged and intends to visit CM Saini to highlight the injustice.
More About Haryana State Song
The state song's official songwriter is Dr Balkishan Sharma of Panipat, while Dr Shyam Sharma sang it and Paras Chopra composed it. Malvika Pandit of Rohtak directed the song.
Initially, it was planned that Bollywood singer Kailash Kher would perform the song, but for a real Haryanvi touch, he was replaced by Dr Sharma.
